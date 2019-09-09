La nuit de la gavotte
Présentée par Pauline Daniel
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
lundi 9 septembre à 19h30
Durée émission : 27 min
Invités
Gwenola Coic
Christophe Ar Menn
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
samedi 20 juillet
18h30
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
Penaos dont da vezañ brezhoneger a-vihanik ? Avec l'écrivain Erwan Hupel
Comment devenir bretonnant de naissance ? C'est le...
Diffusion
lundi 24 juin
19h30
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
Le programme du festival Kann Al Loar de Landerneau
Pauline Daniel reçoit Youenn Boulic, chargé de méd...
Diffusion
lundi 17 juin
19h30
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
"Le chant des coquelicots" le nouvel album de Noah et Jean-Luc Roudaut