Le carambole théâtre - 26 avril 2021 à 18:30
Présentée par Nathalie JADOT, Pascal TEDES
Le carambole théâtre
lundi 26 avril à 18h30
Durée émission : 30 min
-
lundi 1 mars
18h30
Le carambole théâtre
"Les clandestins " de Pascal TEDES
"Les clandestins " de Pascal TEDES Nathalie JAD...
-
lundi 1 février
18h30
Le carambole théâtre
Deux saynètes de Tristan Bernard : "Un dramaturge en plein labeur" & "Un garçon de dix-huit ans"
Nathalie JADOT et Pascal TEDES dans les différents...
-
lundi 21 décembre 2020
18h30
Le carambole théâtre
Quatre saynètes de Georges COURTELINE
Nathalie JADOT et Pascal TEDES dans "L'école des m...