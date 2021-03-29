Le carambole théâtre - 29 mars 2021 à 18:30

Le Carambole Théâtre est fondé en novembre 1993 pour la création au Théâtre de la Bastille de la pièce de Pascal Tédes Les Rôdeurs et les Villes. À l’initiative de Pascal Tédes et de Nathalie Jadot, se forme un collectif de comédiens et de techniciens, dont les activités se prolongent jusqu’à maintenant. En 1995, la troupe est nommée à Mulhouse désignée «ville site pilote» par le ministère de la Culture et travaille encollaboration avec La Filature, scène nationale. En 1999 la troupe est demandée à Strasbourg dans le cadre de la politique culturelle des quartiers et continue son travail de création au Théâtre des Lisières . Après de nombreux déplacements dans différentes villes de France le Carambole Théâtre s’installe à Nevers en 2003 pour y créer une nouvelle pièce de Pascal Tédes, Le Peuple des ronces. À la recherche d’un lieu pour la diffusion de cette création, la compagnie rencontre les élus de la ville de Guérigny qui lui proposent les Forges Royales. Le Peuple des ronces sera donc créé dans ce lieu en juin 2005, marquant le début d’une collaboration qui ne cessera de s’affirmer. Consécration absolue de cette coopération, le Carambole Théâtre, la municipalité , le département et la région inaugureront le Théâtre des Forges Royales de Guérigny, un espace de création permanent, vivant et proposant une programmation d’une grande diversité. Le Carambole Théâtre www.caramboletheatre.com Siège social : Administration Chez Monsieur Claude JADOT , Président 10 rue Mohler 58000 Nevers . Tel: 0345262219 Pour l’artistique Pascal TEDES et Nathalie JADOT 12 rue Gustave Mathieu 58000 Nevers Tél. : 0614795057 Mail : carambole.theatre@gmail.com