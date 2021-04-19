Lenn, son ha c’hoari - 19 avril 2021 à 19:30
Présentée par Pauline Daniel
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
lundi 19 avril à 19h30
Durée émission : 27 min
Les dernières émissions
lundi 1 février
19h30
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
"L'Histoire de la Bretagne en 100 dates" : le dernier ouvrage de Erwan Chartier
Passionné d'Histoire, Erwan Chartier-Le Floc'h vie...
lundi 18 janvier
19h30
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
Anthologie de la harpe bretonne
Tristan Le Govic, harpiste professionnel, a réuni ...
lundi 11 janvier
19h30
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
Chaokan mizer : un chef d'oeuvre de l'humour irlandais
Des extraits de la traduction bretonne récemment p...