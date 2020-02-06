Des personnages inoubliables

Le petit garçon qui voulait être Mary Poppins, Alejandro Palomas, Cherche Midi
Le service des manuscrits, Antoine Laurain, Flammarion
Le Maître du phare, Blandine Brisset, le Triomphe
Le libraire de Cologne, Catherine Ganz-Muller, Scrinéo
Les drôles de péripéties de Soeur Eulalie, SOS Colo !, Claire Renaud, Mame
Et en musique :
Minor Swing, interprété par Antoine Santamaria
L'homme à l'harmonica, Ennio Morricone
Marie Jeanne Gabrielle, Louis Capart, interprété par Tri Yann
Oh Happy Day, interprété par le Blue night chord