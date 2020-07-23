Expo en Finistère - 23 juillet 2020 à 07:04
Présentée par Christophe Pluchon, Ronan Le Coz, Marion Watras, Pauline Daniel
Expo en Finistère
jeudi 23 juillet à 7h04
Durée émission : 6 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 8 juillet
7h04
Expo en Finistère
Exposition" Bistro" au port musée de Douarnenez 3/5
Les bistros ont été, tout au long du 20e siècle, a...
-
Diffusion
mardi 7 juillet
7h04
Expo en Finistère
Exposition "Bistro" au port musée de Douarnenez 2/5
Les bistros ont été, tout au long du 20e siècle, a...
-
Diffusion
lundi 6 juillet
7h04
Expo en Finistère
Exposition" Bistro" au port musée de Douarnenez 1/5
Les bistros ont été, tout au long du 20e siècle, a...