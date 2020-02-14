Fabienne Juhel
Présentée par Alain le FLOHIC,
PARTIR EN LIVRE
vendredi 14 février à 11h00
Durée émission : 25 min
vendredi 7 février
11h00
Isabelle Ellis
Isabelle Ellis, thérapeuthe pour enfants nous prop...
vendredi 31 janvier
11h00
Serge Andrieux "Lamballe aut'faï"
Serge Andrieux est un photographe amoureux de son ...
vendredi 24 janvier
11h00
Gabrielle Boistel Le prix Louis Guilloux
Gabrielle Boistel coordonne le prix Louis Guilloux...