La Culture en Provence (vendredi) - 4 juin 2021 à 11:15

Benito Pelegrin

Agrégé, Docteur d'État, Professeur émérite des universités, écrivain et critique. Expert culturel près le Conseil de l'Europe et de l'UNESCO. Auteur d'une trentaine de livres et de pièces de théâtres jouées à Marseille, Paris et tournées, Bruxelles. Il a écrit le livret d'un opéra, sur une musique de Jean-Claude Petit, une commande de l'Opéra de Marseille pour MP13. Collaborations à France-Culture. Publications dans divers journaux dont Le Monde, éditorialiste au Provençal, La Marseillaise, Le Ravi. Grand reporter à classiquenews.com, La Revue marseillaise du théâtre.