La Culture en Provence (vendredi) - 4 juin 2021 à 11:15
Présentée par Benito Pelegrin
La Culture en Provence (vendredi)
vendredi 4 juin à 11h15
Durée émission : 10 min
Diffusion
vendredi 7 mai
11h15
La Culture en Provence (vendredi)
Sculpting The Fabric "La Vaghezza" Ambronay Edition
La Vaghezza, Sculpting the fabric , works by Claud...
Diffusion
vendredi 30 avril
11h15
La Culture en Provence (vendredi)
Al Basma par Canticum Novum direction Emmanuel Bardon
Bénito Pelegrin nous propose cette semaine un voya...
Diffusion
vendredi 23 avril
11h15
La Culture en Provence (vendredi)
Aquarelles avec Alexandre Collard, cor et Nicolas Royez, piano
Présentation par Bénito Pelegrin du CD : Aquarelle...