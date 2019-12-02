Perluète - 2 décembre 2019 à 07:01

Toutes les 2 semaines, le lundi à 07h01

Dédiée aux coups de coeur littéraires, votre chronique livre est proposée et réalisée par L'Agence Normandie Livre et Lecture. Ce sont Stéphanie Carlier, chargée de communication et Valérie Schmitt, chargée de projet Éditions et rédactrice en chef de la revue Perluète qui vous présentent votre chronique qui porte le même nom que la revue : Perluète. L’association Normandie Livre & Lecture a pour objectif de promouvoir le livre et la lecture, d’être une plateforme d’échanges entre les professionnels du livre, de favoriser le travail en réseau des acteurs professionnels du livre, d’être un centre de ressources et un observatoire des métiers du livre, de la lecture et des écritures, de réfléchir et mettre en œuvre aux côtés de la Région et de la DRAC la politique de développement du livre, de la lecture et des écritures sur l’ensemble du territoire normand.