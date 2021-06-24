poésie pour l'été
Présentée par Adeline Gouarné RO-5913
Mots pour maux
jeudi 24 juin à 11h30
Durée émission : 25 min
jeudi 27 mai
11h30
Mots pour maux
"La poésie peut-elle danser dans la rue ?
C'est la question que s'est posée notre invité, Ja...
jeudi 22 avril
11h30
Mots pour maux
La poésie est-elle pour tous ?
Trop souvent, la poésie est vue comme un art éliti...
jeudi 25 mars
11h30
Mots pour maux
LA POÉSIE, LIEU ET FRUIT DE RENCONTRES
"Dans un nuage blanc L'arbre est là Hors de sa g...