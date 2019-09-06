Suddunly de Young Oceans: un album pop méditatif et aérien.

Ecouter l'album Suddunly (or the nuclear sunburst of the truth reveal) ► http://www.deezer.com/fr/album/47822542
Plus d'infos : www.youngoceans.com
Nouvelle saison et nouvelle formule pour Ispiration qui vous emmène ala découverte chaque semaine d'un album de musiques actuelles inspiré par la foi.
