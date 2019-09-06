Vous êtes ici : AccueilLivresInspirationSuddunly de Young Oceans: un album pop méditatif et aérien.

Suddunly de Young Oceans: un album pop méditatif et aérien.

vendredi 6 septembre à 20h00

Durée émission : 15 min

Suddunly de Young Oceans: un album pop méditatif et aérien.

© 2017 Young Oceans

Nouvelle saison et nouvelle formule pour Ispiration qui vous emmène ala découverte chaque semaine d'un album de musiques actuelles inspiré par la foi.

Ecouter l'album Suddunly (or the nuclear sunburst of the truth reveal)  ► http://www.deezer.com/fr/album/47822542

Plus d'infos :  www.youngoceans.com 

 

Partez à la découverte du meilleur de la musique actuelle inspirée par la foi chrétienne: Pop, rock, folk, reggae, variété française ou internationale, chaque semaine Arnaud Dernoncourt, explore avec vous un nouvel album.

Arnaud Dernoncourt

Arnaud Dernoncourt est directeur de RCF Nord de France depuis septembre 2017.