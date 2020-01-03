4 nouveaux coffrets brillants

Liste des musiques diffusées pendant l'émission :
Franz Schubert
Moment musical N°1
Vladimir Feltsman, piano
The complete Columbia Album Collection
Sony (2019)
Serge Rachmaninoff
Prélude en sol mineur, op.32
Vladimir Feltsman, piano
The complete Columbia Album Collection
Sony (2019)
Ludwig van Beethoven
5e Symphonie
1er mouvement
Wiener Philarmoniker, dir. Andris Nelsons
Complete Symphonies
Deutsche Grammophon (2019)
Ludwig van Beethoven
5e Symphonie
1er mouvement
Wiener Symphoniker, dir. Philippe Jordan
Beethoven Symphonies
Sony Music (2019)
Dmitri Chostakovitch
5e Symphonie
4e mouvement. Allegro non
troppo
Dresder Philarmonie, dir. Michael Sanderling
The fifteen symphonies
Sony Classical (2019)
Dmitri Chostakovitch
14e Symphonie
5e mvt : Veille, 6e mvt : Madame, 7emvt : A la santé
Dimitri Nashenko, basse
Polina Pastirchak, soprano
Dresder Philarmonie, dir. Michael Sanderling
The fifteen symphonies
Sony Classical (2019)