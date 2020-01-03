4 nouveaux coffrets brillants

Du lundi au vendredi à 14h et 23h

Tous les jours sur RCF entre 14h et 15h, c'est toute une équipe de mélomanes passionnés qui vous proposent des œuvres connues ou à découvrir, grâce à des nouveautés et des versions de référence. Dans cette émission également, des interviews, des annonces de concerts et tout ce qui fait l’actualité de la musique classique. Une émission présentée par Melchior Gormand. Indicatif de l'émission : Henry Purcell (1659-1695), Suite orchestrale "Fairy Queen", Second Acte : Prélude - "Le Concert des Nations" - Dir: Jordi Savall (Auvidis/Fontalis 1997)