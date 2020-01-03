Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueL'Échappée belle en musique4 nouveaux coffrets brillants

4 nouveaux coffrets brillants

Présentée par ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

L'Échappée belle en musique

vendredi 3 janvier à 14h00

Durée émission : 55 min

4 nouveaux coffrets brillants

© Illustration

Jacques Latarjet et Melchior Gormand commencent l'année en vous présentant quatre coffrets de disques magnifiques, de Schubert en passant par Rachmaninoff, Beethoven et Chostakovitch.

00:00

00:00

Liste des musiques diffusées pendant l'émission : 

Franz Schubert
Moment musical N°1
Vladimir Feltsman, piano
The complete Columbia Album Collection
Sony (2019)

Serge Rachmaninoff
Prélude en sol mineur, op.32
Vladimir Feltsman, piano
The complete Columbia Album Collection
Sony (2019)

Ludwig van Beethoven
5e Symphonie
1er mouvement
Wiener Philarmoniker, dir. Andris Nelsons
Complete Symphonies
Deutsche Grammophon (2019)

Ludwig van Beethoven
5e Symphonie
1er mouvement
Wiener Symphoniker, dir. Philippe Jordan
Beethoven Symphonies
Sony Music (2019)

Dmitri Chostakovitch
5e Symphonie
4e mouvement. Allegro non
troppo
Dresder Philarmonie, dir. Michael Sanderling
The fifteen symphonies
Sony Classical (2019)

Dmitri Chostakovitch
14e Symphonie
5e mvt : Veille, 6e mvt : Madame, 7emvt : A la santé
Dimitri Nashenko, basse
Polina Pastirchak, soprano
Dresder Philarmonie, dir. Michael Sanderling
The fifteen symphonies
Sony Classical (2019)

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 14h et 23h

Tous les jours sur RCF entre 14h et 15h, c'est toute une équipe de mélomanes passionnés qui vous proposent des œuvres connues ou à découvrir, grâce à des nouveautés et des versions de référence. Dans cette émission également, des interviews, des annonces de concerts et tout ce qui fait l’actualité de la musique classique. Une émission présentée par Melchior Gormand. Indicatif de l'émission :  Henry Purcell (1659-1695), Suite orchestrale "Fairy Queen", Second Acte : Prélude - "Le Concert des Nations" - Dir: Jordi Savall (Auvidis/Fontalis 1997)

Les présentateurs

Jacques Latarjet

Melchior Gormand

Melchior Gormand est un jeune passionné par la radio. Tous les jours entre 12h30 et 15h, il accompagne vos débuts d'après-midi RCF avec "Ça fait du bien" et "L'Échappée belle en musique" !