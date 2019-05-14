Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueAll My JazzAMJ # 35

AMJ # 35

mardi 14 mai à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Amy Winehouse 6 He Can Only Hold Her
Arrested Developpement 6 Ease My Mind
Earth Wind and Fire - Fantasy
Donald Fagen - The New Breed
Betty Carter - Open the Door
The House of Bamboo - Andy Williams

Tous les mardis à 20h00

Une émission musicale présentée par Didier Bergen et dédiée à la diversité du jazz, pour tout savoir de l'actualité de la scène jazz en Loir & Cher

Didier Bergen