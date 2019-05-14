AMJ # 35
Présentée par Didier Bergen
All My Jazz
mardi 14 mai à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Amy Winehouse 6 He Can Only Hold Her
Arrested Developpement 6 Ease My Mind
Earth Wind and Fire - Fantasy
Donald Fagen - The New Breed
Betty Carter - Open the Door
The House of Bamboo - Andy Williams
..../....
