AMJ # 36

mardi 21 mai à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight - Curtis Stigers
I Won't Dance (Duet with Michael Bublé) Jane Monheit
All Cried Out - Fink
All My Tomorrows - F Sinatra
All That I Can Say Gretchen Parlato
Alviverde - Jun Miyake & Arto Lindsay
Americano - Brian Setzer Ochestra

Une émission musicale présentée par Didier Bergen et dédiée à la diversité du jazz, pour tout savoir de l'actualité de la scène jazz en Loir & Cher

Didier Bergen