AMJ # 36
Présentée par Didier Bergen
All My Jazz
mardi 21 mai à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight - Curtis Stigers
I Won't Dance (Duet with Michael Bublé) Jane Monheit
All Cried Out - Fink
All My Tomorrows - F Sinatra
All That I Can Say Gretchen Parlato
Alviverde - Jun Miyake & Arto Lindsay
Americano - Brian Setzer Ochestra
-
Diffusion
mardi 7 mai
20h00
All My Jazz
AMJ # 34
Macey Gray - Ghetto Love Arrested Development - Ea...
-
Diffusion
mardi 30 avril
20h00
All My Jazz
AMJ # 33
Charlie Winston - In Your Hands Marcus Miller feat...
-
Diffusion
mardi 23 avril
20h00
All My Jazz
AMJ # 32
Birelli Lagrene - Belleville Esther Phillips - Sca...