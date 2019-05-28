AMJ # 37
Présentée par Didier Bergen
All My Jazz
mardi 28 mai à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Mademoiselle Maman, André Ceccarelli et David Lynx
Whatever Lola Wants, Anthony Strong
Groovin', Aretha Franklin
Close to You, The Carpenters
No Surprises, Yaron Herman Trio
