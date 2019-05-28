Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueAll My JazzAMJ # 37

AMJ # 37

All My Jazz

mardi 28 mai à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

All My Jazz

Mademoiselle Maman, André Ceccarelli et David Lynx
Whatever Lola Wants, Anthony Strong
Groovin', Aretha Franklin
Close to You, The Carpenters
No Surprises, Yaron Herman Trio

Tous les mardis à 20h00

Une émission musicale présentée par Didier Bergen et dédiée à la diversité du jazz, pour tout savoir de l'actualité de la scène jazz en Loir & Cher

Didier Bergen