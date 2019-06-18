AMJ # 40
Présentée par Didier Bergen
All My Jazz
mardi 18 juin à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Angie Stone I Wanna Thank You
Aretha Franklin I Apologize
David Linx and Brussels Jazz Orchestra Ces Gens Là
Electro Deluxe Twist Her
Herbie Hancock feat Christina Aguilera A Song For You
Hugh Coltman Could You Be Trusted
John Mayer Belief
