AMJ # 40

All My Jazz

mardi 18 juin à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

All My Jazz

Angie Stone I Wanna Thank You
Aretha Franklin I Apologize
David Linx and Brussels Jazz Orchestra Ces Gens Là
Electro Deluxe Twist Her
Herbie Hancock feat Christina Aguilera A Song For You
Hugh Coltman Could You Be Trusted
John Mayer Belief

Tous les mardis à 20h00

Une émission musicale présentée par Didier Bergen et dédiée à la diversité du jazz, pour tout savoir de l'actualité de la scène jazz en Loir & Cher

