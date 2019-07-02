AMJ # 42 ... the last One
Présentée par Didier Bergen
All My Jazz
mardi 2 juillet à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Electro Deluxe - Twist Her
Grace Jones - Slave to the Rythmn
Ibrahim Ferrer - Ay Candela
Jamie Cullum - Don't Stop the Music
Louis Amstrong - Let's Fall in Love
David Lynx - Le Cinéma
Al Jarreau - My Favorite Thing
