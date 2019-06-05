Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOde au ClassiqueAu revoir !

Au revoir !

jeudi 6 juin à 19h30

Durée émission : 25 min

Au revoir !

© Crédit photo: Jean Paul BONINCONTRO / Peinture : Françoise GOLOBIC

Play List :

. « Le Baiser », Romance N°2 pour violon et piano Op.253 - Françoise CHOVEAUX
(Deborah NEMTANU, violon – Cyril GUILLOTIN, piano ; 20ème festival « Les Théophanies »)

. « Valse », extraite de « Symphonietta » - Vincent WAVELET
(Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse, Festival MA VIGNE EN MUSIQUE 2019)

. « Scherzo », extrait du Quintette Op. 34 - J.BRAHMS
(Quatuor YAKO – Cyril GUILLOTIN, piano - Festival MA VIGNE EN MUSIQUE 2019)

. Fantaisie Op.17 de R.SCHUMANN, 3ème mouvement
(Cyril GUILLOTIN, Piano - CD « HELLDUKEL-Clair Obscur » - EVIDENCE CLASSIC 2016)

Aller à la découverte de la musique classique, d'hier et d'aujourd'hui, de celles et ceux qui la font vivre: interprètes mais aussi compositeurs, techniciens et organisateurs et plus largement de toutes celles et ceux qui font son actualité, ... Voici les sentiers où je vous propose de cheminer à mes côtés, avec des reportages et des invités, mais toujours en musique évidemment !

Le présentateur

Cyril Guillotin

Brillant pianiste-concertiste de la jeune génération, disciple des légendes du piano que furent Aldo CICCOLINI et Brigitte ENGERER, Cyril GUILLOTIN s'impose progressivement comme une nouvelle valeur sûre du piano français. Il se produit sur les plus grandes scènes, en France et en Europe depuis l'âge de 11 ans, aux côtés des plus grands artistes de notre époque, et répondant à l'invitation des festivals les plus prestigieux. Titulaire d'une classe de Piano et de Musique de Chambre au Conservatoire à Rayonnement département du Grand Narbonne, il s'attache à transmettre le savoir reçu de ses maîtres, et accumulé au cour de sa propre carrière. C'est aussi le sens de "Ode au classique", à travers laquelle il nous livre quelques clés du monde de la musique classique, pour permettre à tous de l'apprécier à sa juste valeur.