Au revoir !

Cyril Guillotin

Brillant pianiste-concertiste de la jeune génération, disciple des légendes du piano que furent Aldo CICCOLINI et Brigitte ENGERER, Cyril GUILLOTIN s'impose progressivement comme une nouvelle valeur sûre du piano français. Il se produit sur les plus grandes scènes, en France et en Europe depuis l'âge de 11 ans, aux côtés des plus grands artistes de notre époque, et répondant à l'invitation des festivals les plus prestigieux. Titulaire d'une classe de Piano et de Musique de Chambre au Conservatoire à Rayonnement département du Grand Narbonne, il s'attache à transmettre le savoir reçu de ses maîtres, et accumulé au cour de sa propre carrière. C'est aussi le sens de "Ode au classique", à travers laquelle il nous livre quelques clés du monde de la musique classique, pour permettre à tous de l'apprécier à sa juste valeur.