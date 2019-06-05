Au revoir !

Play List :
. « Le Baiser », Romance N°2 pour violon et piano Op.253 - Françoise CHOVEAUX
(Deborah NEMTANU, violon – Cyril GUILLOTIN, piano ; 20ème festival « Les Théophanies »)
. « Valse », extraite de « Symphonietta » - Vincent WAVELET
(Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse, Festival MA VIGNE EN MUSIQUE 2019)
. « Scherzo », extrait du Quintette Op. 34 - J.BRAHMS
(Quatuor YAKO – Cyril GUILLOTIN, piano - Festival MA VIGNE EN MUSIQUE 2019)
. Fantaisie Op.17 de R.SCHUMANN, 3ème mouvement
(Cyril GUILLOTIN, Piano - CD « HELLDUKEL-Clair Obscur » - EVIDENCE CLASSIC 2016)