Back to the gospel - 10 janvier 2021 à 10:30
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Back to the gospel
dimanche 10 janvier à 10h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 13 décembre
10h30
Back to the gospel
Beulah land
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 6 décembre
10h30
Back to the gospel
We worship you
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
samedi 28 novembre
17h30
Back to the gospel
You'll be there
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...