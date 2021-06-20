Back to the gospel - 20 juin 2021 à 10:30
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Back to the gospel
dimanche 20 juin à 10h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 23 mai
10h30
Back to the gospel
Back to God
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 16 mai
10h30
Back to the gospel
Real Love
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 9 mai
10h30
Back to the gospel
Sunshine
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...