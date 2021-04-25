Back to the gospel - 25 avril 2021 à 10:30
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Back to the gospel
dimanche 25 avril à 10h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 28 mars
10h30
Back to the gospel
Sail the Jordan
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 21 mars
10h30
Back to the gospel
Under the blood
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 14 mars
10h30
Back to the gospel
No charge
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...