Back to the gospel - 4 juillet 2021 à 10:30
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Back to the gospel
dimanche 4 juillet à 10h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 6 juin
10h30
Back to the gospel
Carry the Gospel
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 30 mai
10h30
Back to the gospel
He set me free
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 23 mai
10h30
Back to the gospel
Back to God
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...