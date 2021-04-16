Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueBattle RockBattle rock #14. Spécial femmes.

Battle rock #14. Spécial femmes.

vendredi 16 avril

nouveautés: LARKIN POE "Holy Ghost Fire", Beth Hart LP (2019) War in my Mind. Titre : Bad Woman blues.
Classique: Ana POPOVIC "She Was a Doorman", Courtney Barnett. LP : Tell me how you really feel. Titre : City looks pretty
Live de légende: Tina TURNER "Typical Male", Gossip. LP Live from the Lot (2012). Titre : Into the wild

