Battle rock #14. Spécial femmes.
Présentée par Didier BAILLEUX
Battle Rock
vendredi 16 avril à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
nouveautés: LARKIN POE "Holy Ghost Fire", Beth Hart LP (2019) War in my Mind. Titre : Bad Woman blues.
Classique: Ana POPOVIC "She Was a Doorman", Courtney Barnett. LP : Tell me how you really feel. Titre : City looks pretty
Live de légende: Tina TURNER "Typical Male", Gossip. LP Live from the Lot (2012). Titre : Into the wild
