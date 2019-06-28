Chanter dieu : Back to the Gospel - 28 juin 2019 à 20:00
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Chanter dieu : Back to the Gospel
vendredi 28 juin à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 1 juin 2018
20h00
Chanter dieu : Back to the Gospel
Poêmes
Sandy de Gospel Fusion vous propose une émission o...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 9 février 2018
20h00
Chanter dieu : Back to the Gospel
Cantiques en Live
Les Gospel Fusion chantent aussi des cantiques en ...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 15 décembre 2017
20h00
Chanter dieu : Back to the Gospel
Gospel Fusion Kids Spécial Noël
Découverte des jeunes talents de cette formation d...