Chanter dieu : Back to the Gospel - 28 juin 2019 à 20:00

Chanter dieu : Back to the Gospel - 28 juin 2019 à 20:00

Chanter dieu : Back to the Gospel

vendredi 28 juin à 20h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Chanter dieu : Back to the Gospel

Toutes les 2 semaines, le vendredi à 20h00

Toutes les quatre semaines, retour au Gospel avec le pasteur Gérard Bachke

Gérard Bachke

Pasteur et enseignant dans plusieurs instituts de théologie, Gérard Bachke est aussi musicien à ses heures. Il découvre la dimension "radiophonique" au début des années 90. Son but ambitieux: permettre aux auditeurs de ses émissions bibliques et musicales de se connecter à l'essentiel en se branchant "plus Haut".