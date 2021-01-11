Chants d'espoir et d'optimisme, pour la nouvelle année
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh happy day !
lundi 11 janvier à 11h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Sujet : Chants d'espoir et d'optimisme, pour la Nouvelle Année.
THE CONSOLERS
I Feel Good (5'25)
(LP) "The Consolers-Give God Thanks", Savoy SL 14751 (US, 1984).
SMOKEY ROBINSON AND THE MIRACLES
We Can Make It We Can (2'31)
(CD) ''Smokey Robinson-Four In Blue'', Motown 013 186-2 (EU).
BRIGHT STAR MALE CHORUS
Everything Will Be Alright (5'11)
(CD) ''Bright Star-Live In Shreveport, LA'', Born Again BA 1036 (US, 2001).
MAVIS STAPLES
We're Gonna Make It (3'27)
(CD) ''Mavis Staples-You Are Not Alone'', Anti 7076-2 (EU, 2010).
THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
Holdin' On (4'19)
(CD) ''Blind Boys of Alabama-Holdin' On'', House of Blues 51416 1311 2 (US, 1997).
THE MARION GAINES SINGERS
It Will Soon Be Over (2'42)
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-Gospel of Stax Records'', BGP CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).
IRMA THOMAS
Keep The Faith (4'26)
(CD) ''Irma Thomas-The Story of My Life'', Rounder CD 2149 (H, 1997).
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 4 janvier
11h00
Oh happy day !
L'Amérique dans tous ses Etats (4) : Louisiana
Cette semaine Oh happy day vous propose de poursui...
-
Diffusion
lundi 21 décembre 2020
11h00
Oh happy day !
N° 1377 – Leontyne Price et Harry Belafonte
Sujet : Leontyne Price et Harry Belafonte, hommage...
-
Diffusion
lundi 14 décembre 2020
11h00
Oh happy day !
N° 1376 – Le Gospel de Marcel Boungou
Sujet : Histoire du Negro Spiritual & Gospel en Fr...