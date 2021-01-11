Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh happy day !Chants d'espoir et d'optimisme, pour la nouvelle année

Chants d'espoir et d'optimisme, pour la nouvelle année

Oh happy day !

lundi 11 janvier à 11h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Oh happy day !

Sujet : Chants d'espoir et d'optimisme, pour la Nouvelle Année.


THE CONSOLERS
I Feel Good (5'25)
(LP) "The Consolers-Give God Thanks", Savoy SL 14751 (US, 1984).

SMOKEY ROBINSON AND THE MIRACLES
We Can Make It We Can (2'31)
(CD) ''Smokey Robinson-Four In Blue'', Motown 013 186-2 (EU).

BRIGHT STAR MALE CHORUS
Everything Will Be Alright (5'11)
(CD) ''Bright Star-Live In Shreveport, LA'', Born Again BA 1036 (US, 2001).

MAVIS STAPLES
We're Gonna Make It (3'27)
(CD) ''Mavis Staples-You Are Not Alone'', Anti 7076-2 (EU, 2010).

THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
Holdin' On (4'19)
(CD) ''Blind Boys of Alabama-Holdin' On'', House of Blues 51416 1311 2 (US, 1997).

THE MARION GAINES SINGERS
It Will Soon Be Over (2'42)
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-Gospel of Stax Records'', BGP CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).

IRMA THOMAS
Keep The Faith (4'26)
(CD) ''Irma Thomas-The Story of My Life'', Rounder CD 2149 (H, 1997).

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 