The Cornell Hurd Band / Rockets, romance and the rythm of the road
Présentée par Philippe Caux "Flep" CC-192
Only Country
lundi 10 mai à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct les 64 radios RCF, réécoutez vos émissions favorites et consultez la grille des programmes
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 19 avril
19h30
Only Country
Mickey Lamantia (Honky Tonk confessions-the final chapter)
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 12 avril
19h30
Only Country
Midland (The Sonic Ranch)
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 5 avril
19h30
Only Country
Sons of the Palomino (Blue 30 Vol.2 et 3)
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...