Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueCountry giftCountry gift - 11 avril 2021 à 17:00

Country gift - 11 avril 2021 à 17:00

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Country gift

dimanche 11 avril à 17h00

Durée émission : 55 min

Country gift

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le dimanche à 17 h 00

Pascal Paulin nous invite à un voyage musical, à chaque fois inédit, à travers tous les styles de musiques traditionnelles américaines : Country Music, Bluegrass, Americana, Western Swing, Honky Tonk, Cajun, Zydeco, Tejano, mais aussi folk, Old Time ou musique anglo-irlandaise. Dépaysement total garanti !

Le présentateur

Pascal Paulin