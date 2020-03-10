D'anicroches - 10 mars 2020 à 19:30
Présentée par Dany Picamoles
D'anicroches
mardi 10 mars à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
mardi 11 février
19h30
D'anicroches
Sonate pour piano nº 32 de Beethoven
Diffusion
mardi 4 février
19h30
D'anicroches
Sonate pour piano nº 32 de Beethoven
Diffusion
mardi 28 janvier
19h30
D'anicroches
La sonate n°1 pour piano de Beethoven
