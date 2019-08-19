Doctor Jesus, le guérisseur
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 19 août à 5h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Sujet : Doctor Jesus, le guérisseur.
THE DIXONS
If Jesus Says Ya (3'08)
(LP) The Dixons-When I Cross The River, Malaco 4371 (US, 1981).
ELLA FITZGERALD/PORGY AND BESS
Oh, Dr. Jesus (2'18)
(2-LP) "Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong-Porgy and Bess", Verve 2622 008 (F, 1968).
BARBARA BEST SINGERS
I've Found A New Doctor (3'39)
(CD) "Barbara Best Singers-Swing Low", Ebony EGCD 2005 (Suisse, 1994).
THE SPACE SPIRITUAL SINGERS
Let Jesus Fix It (2'58)
(CD) "Bandera-Blues and Gospel...", Ace CDCHD 808 (UK, 2001).
REV. PAUL S. MORTON SR.
Healing Hands
(LP) "Rev. Paul Morton-God's Got Those Healing Hands", Gospel Capital Records GCR 4035 (US, 1990).
SHIRLEY CAESAR
Healed (4'26)
(CD) Shirley Caesar-He's Working It Out For You, Word 7019177603 (US, 1991).