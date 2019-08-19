Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Doctor Jesus, le guérisseur

lundi 19 août à 5h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Sujet : Doctor Jesus, le guérisseur.

THE DIXONS
If Jesus Says Ya (3'08)
(LP) The Dixons-When I Cross The River, Malaco 4371 (US, 1981).

ELLA FITZGERALD/PORGY AND BESS
Oh, Dr. Jesus (2'18)
(2-LP) "Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong-Porgy and Bess", Verve 2622 008 (F, 1968).

BARBARA BEST SINGERS
I've Found A New Doctor (3'39)
(CD) "Barbara Best Singers-Swing Low", Ebony EGCD 2005 (Suisse, 1994).

THE SPACE SPIRITUAL SINGERS
Let Jesus Fix It (2'58)
(CD) "Bandera-Blues and Gospel...", Ace CDCHD 808 (UK, 2001).

REV. PAUL S. MORTON SR.
Healing Hands
(LP) "Rev. Paul Morton-God's Got Those Healing Hands", Gospel Capital Records GCR 4035 (US, 1990).

SHIRLEY CAESAR
Healed (4'26)
(CD) Shirley Caesar-He's Working It Out For You, Word 7019177603 (US, 1991).

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 