Fantaisie et "vÃ©ritÃ©s alternatives" sur Mozart

NOUVEAUTE
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
La Clémence de Titus, ouverture.
Le cercle de l’Harmonie, Jérémie Rohrer.
Alpha (2017)
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Concerto pour piano n°25 en ut majeur K503, allegro maestoso.
Olivier Cavé, piano, ensemble Divertissement, Rinaldo Alessandrini.
Alpha (2015)
NOUVEAUTE
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
La flûte enchantée, arrangement.
Flore Philis, Grace Carter, Jazmin Black Grollemund, Marie Menaud, Audrey Kessedjian, quatuor à cordes.
« D.I.V.A. »
DECCA (2017)
Antonio SALIERI
La Feria di Venezia, « Vi sono sposa e amante… »
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano, orchestre de l’âge des lumières, Adam Fischer.
DECCA (2000)
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Cantate « Laut verkünde unsre Freude », K 623.
Christoph Prégardien et Helmut Wildhaber, ténors, chœur Viennensis, Wiener Akademie, Martin Haselböck.
Novalis (1993)
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Requiem, K 626 ; requiem.
Chœur de chambre de Namur, New Century Baroque, Leonardo Garcia Alarcon.
Ambronay (2013)
NOUVEAUTES DE LA SEMAINE
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Concerto n°24 en ut mineur K491.
Jean-Claude Pennetier, piano, orchestre philarmonique de Radio France, Christoph Poppen.
Mirare (2017)
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Sonate n°17 en si bémol majeur, K570.
Fazil Say, piano.
Warner (2016)