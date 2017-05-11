Fantaisie et "vÃ©ritÃ©s alternatives" sur Mozart

Vous Ãªtes ici : AccueilMusiqueL'EchappÃ©e belle en musiqueFantaisie et "vÃ©ritÃ©s alternatives" sur Mozart

PrÃ©sentÃ©e par Renaud Volle

L'EchappÃ©e belle en musique

jeudi 11 mai Ã  14h00

DurÃ©e Ã©mission : 55 min

Que sâ€™est-il vraiment passÃ© Ã  Vienne en 1791 ? Titus Ã©tait-il aussi clÃ©ment qu'on l'a dit ? Quel rÃ´le a jouÃ© Salieri ? La flÃ»te Ã©tait-elle vraiment enchantÃ©e ?

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
La Clémence de Titus, ouverture.
Le cercle de l’Harmonie, Jérémie Rohrer.
Alpha (2017)

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Concerto pour piano n°25 en ut majeur K503, allegro maestoso.
Olivier Cavé, piano, ensemble Divertissement, Rinaldo Alessandrini.
Alpha (2015)

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
La flûte enchantée, arrangement.
Flore Philis, Grace Carter, Jazmin Black Grollemund, Marie Menaud, Audrey Kessedjian, quatuor à cordes.
« D.I.V.A. »
DECCA (2017)

Antonio SALIERI
La Feria di Venezia, « Vi  sono sposa e amante… »
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano, orchestre de l’âge des lumières, Adam Fischer.
DECCA (2000)

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Cantate « Laut verkünde unsre Freude », K 623.
Christoph Prégardien et Helmut Wildhaber, ténors, chœur Viennensis, Wiener Akademie, Martin Haselböck.
Novalis (1993)

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Requiem, K 626 ; requiem.
Chœur de chambre de Namur, New Century Baroque, Leonardo  Garcia Alarcon.
Ambronay (2013)

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Concerto n°24 en ut mineur K491.
Jean-Claude Pennetier, piano, orchestre philarmonique de Radio France, Christoph Poppen.
Mirare (2017)

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Sonate n°17 en si bémol majeur, K570.
Fazil Say, piano.
Warner (2016)

Le rendez-vous quotidien du Classique sur RCF! Chaque jour, une heure d'écoute d'œuvres connues ou à découvrir, grâce à des nouveautés et des versions de référence. Dans cette émission également, des interviews, des annonces de concerts et tout ce qui fait l'actualité de la musique classique.

Renaud Volle

Animateur sur RCF depuis 2007, Renaud commence par présenter une chronique télé et le magazine "D’une semaine à l’autre". Puis il anime L’Echappée Belle durant 4 saisons. Aujourd’hui, il permet à ses collègues de prendre du repos, en étant leur joker. Comme tout joker qui se respecte, il aime les couleurs, le rire et les chansons.