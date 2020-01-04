Fred's Country w01-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 01:



Part 1:

- Tim McGraw, My Old Friend – Live Like You Were Dying – 2004/Curb

- Triston Marez, That Was All Me - That Was All Me – 2019/TMM

- Tracy Byrd, Don't Take Her She's All I Got - Live at Billy Bob's Texas – 2019/Smith Music

- Jon Langston, Sunday Morning Heart - Now You Know – 2019/A 32 Bridge-EMI



Part 2:

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- Chad Cooke Band, Life Behind Bars - Risk It All – 2018/CCBM

- Josh Ward, One More Shot of Whiskey - More Than I Deserve – 2018/ JWM

- Clint Black, Good Run of Bad Luck (Live) - Still Killin' Time – 2019/Blacktop



Part 3:

- Toby Keith & Willie Nelson, Beer for My Horses - Unleashed – 2003/Dreamworks

- Grayson Michael, Saturday Night - S – 2019/GM

- Sammy Kershaw, The Race Is On - Do You Know Me A Tribute To George Jones – 2014/Big Hit

- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB

- Xavier Joseph, Never Been To Texas - S – 2019/XJM



Part 4:

- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let It Roll – 2019/Big Machine

- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM

- Jon Pardi, Me And Jack - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol

- The Judds, Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days) - Rockin' with the Rythmn – 1986/RCA-CURB