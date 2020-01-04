Fred's Country w01-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 4 janvier à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 01:
Part 1:
- Tim McGraw, My Old Friend – Live Like You Were Dying – 2004/Curb
- Triston Marez, That Was All Me - That Was All Me – 2019/TMM
- Tracy Byrd, Don't Take Her She's All I Got - Live at Billy Bob's Texas – 2019/Smith Music
- Jon Langston, Sunday Morning Heart - Now You Know – 2019/A 32 Bridge-EMI
Part 2:
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Chad Cooke Band, Life Behind Bars - Risk It All – 2018/CCBM
- Josh Ward, One More Shot of Whiskey - More Than I Deserve – 2018/ JWM
- Clint Black, Good Run of Bad Luck (Live) - Still Killin' Time – 2019/Blacktop
Part 3:
- Toby Keith & Willie Nelson, Beer for My Horses - Unleashed – 2003/Dreamworks
- Grayson Michael, Saturday Night - S – 2019/GM
- Sammy Kershaw, The Race Is On - Do You Know Me A Tribute To George Jones – 2014/Big Hit
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
- Xavier Joseph, Never Been To Texas - S – 2019/XJM
Part 4:
- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let It Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM
- Jon Pardi, Me And Jack - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol
- The Judds, Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days) - Rockin' with the Rythmn – 1986/RCA-CURB
