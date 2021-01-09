Fred's Country w01-21
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 9 janvier à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 01:
Happy New Year 2021 !!! Recap 2020
Part 1:
- Midland, Cheatin' Songs – Let It Roll - 2019/Big Machine
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - 2020/Lonely River
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - 2020/Pretty Dann Tough
- Donice Morace, Through The Jukebox, Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
Part 2:
- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - 2019/ Rock & Soul
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol
- Jesse Daniel, Roll On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Wynn Williams, Her Silhouette - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya
- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' you, Mississippi - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE
Part 3:
- Flo Durelle & Brian Mallery, On The Dying Side of Love - Listen to Your Heart – 2019/M-FD
- Brandi Behlem, Rodeo Man - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM
- Jake Bloker, Just Between You And Me - I Keep Forgetting – 2020/JBM
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
Part 4:
- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers
On the Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/ Hayden Haddock Music,LLC
- Josh Turner feat Chris Janson, Country State of Mind - Country State of Mind – 2020/MCA
