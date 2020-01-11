Fred's Country w02-20

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 02:



Part 1:

- Billy Currington, I Got A Feelin' – Billy Currington – 2004/Mercury

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Tracy Lawrence, Texas Tornado - I See It Now~Greatest Hits

Evolution – 1995~2014/Atlantic~Lawrence Music Group

- Sam Shupak, Her Own Kind Of Beautiful - Angelina – 2019/Southern Pine



Part 2:

- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - S – 2019/Rock & Soul

- Chris Moreau, Born On A Honky Tonk Night - S – 2019/Bad Gator

- Brad Paisley feat Addie Pratt, Alive Right Now - S – 2019/Sony



Part 3:

- Jon Langston, Sunday Morning Heart - Now You Know – 2019/A 32 Bridge-EMI

- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM

- Bellamy Bros, If I Said You Have A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me) - Two and Only – 1979/Warner Bros-Curb

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label



Part 4:

- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB

- Chad Cooke Band, Life Behind Bars - Risk It All – 2018/CCBM

- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/Capitol

- Charles Wesley Godwin, Coal Country - Seneca – 2019/CWG