Fred's Country w02-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 11 janvier à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 02:
Part 1:
- Billy Currington, I Got A Feelin' – Billy Currington – 2004/Mercury
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Tracy Lawrence, Texas Tornado - I See It Now~Greatest Hits
Evolution – 1995~2014/Atlantic~Lawrence Music Group
- Sam Shupak, Her Own Kind Of Beautiful - Angelina – 2019/Southern Pine
Part 2:
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - S – 2019/Rock & Soul
- Chris Moreau, Born On A Honky Tonk Night - S – 2019/Bad Gator
- Brad Paisley feat Addie Pratt, Alive Right Now - S – 2019/Sony
Part 3:
- Jon Langston, Sunday Morning Heart - Now You Know – 2019/A 32 Bridge-EMI
- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM
- Bellamy Bros, If I Said You Have A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me) - Two and Only – 1979/Warner Bros-Curb
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
Part 4:
- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB
- Chad Cooke Band, Life Behind Bars - Risk It All – 2018/CCBM
- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/Capitol
- Charles Wesley Godwin, Coal Country - Seneca – 2019/CWG
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 4 janvier
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w01-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 28 décembre 2019
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w52-19
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 21 décembre 2019
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w51-19
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 51: Part 1: ...