Fred's Country w02-21

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 02:
Happy New Year 2021 !!! Recap 2020 part 2
Part 1:
- Will Banister, Burning It up Again – Everything Burns - 2019/WBM
- Bradley Banning, Texan - 2020/BBM
- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You - 2020/TMM
- David Adam Byrnes, Pretty Blue View, Neon – 2020/DAB
Part 2:
- Brooks & Dunn w John Pardi, My Next Broken Heart - Reboot - 2019/Starstruck
- Josh Abbott, The Luckiest - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough
- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2019/ZNM
- Clay Walker, Need a Bar Sometimes - S – 2020/Show Dog LLC
- Clint Black, With Love - Out of Sane – 2020/Black Top-Thirty Tigers
Part 3:
- Chad Cooke Band, Cowboy's Cowgirl (Acoustic) - S – 2020/CCB
- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Every Damn Time – 2019/Reel
- Sam L. Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - I Keep Forgetting – 2020/ SL.S
- Aaron Watson, Whisper My Name - American Soul – 2020-1/BIG Label
- Brandi Behlen, Wine In a Coffee Cup - Brandi Behlen EP – 2020/BBM
Part 4:
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Roo Arcus, Tumbleweed - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family
- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2019/Ari-Tex
- James Dupré, Home and Away - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia
