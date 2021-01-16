Fred's Country w02-21

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 02:

Happy New Year 2021 !!! Recap 2020 part 2

Part 1:

- Will Banister, Burning It up Again – Everything Burns - 2019/WBM

- Bradley Banning, Texan - 2020/BBM

- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You - 2020/TMM

- David Adam Byrnes, Pretty Blue View, Neon – 2020/DAB



Part 2:

- Brooks & Dunn w John Pardi, My Next Broken Heart - Reboot - 2019/Starstruck

- Josh Abbott, The Luckiest - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough

- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2019/ZNM

- Clay Walker, Need a Bar Sometimes - S – 2020/Show Dog LLC

- Clint Black, With Love - Out of Sane – 2020/Black Top-Thirty Tigers



Part 3:

- Chad Cooke Band, Cowboy's Cowgirl (Acoustic) - S – 2020/CCB

- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Every Damn Time – 2019/Reel

- Sam L. Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - I Keep Forgetting – 2020/ SL.S

- Aaron Watson, Whisper My Name - American Soul – 2020-1/BIG Label

- Brandi Behlen, Wine In a Coffee Cup - Brandi Behlen EP – 2020/BBM



Part 4:

- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Roo Arcus, Tumbleweed - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family

- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2019/Ari-Tex

- James Dupré, Home and Away - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia