Fred's Country w03-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 03:



Part 1:

- Josh Turner, Firecracker – Everything is Fine – 2007/MCA

- David Lewis, Country Music Therapy - Country Music Therapy – 2019/DL

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Ronnie Dunn, Amarillo by Morning - Re-Dunn – 2020/LWR LLC



Part 2:

- Triston Marez, That Was All Me - That Was All Me – 2019/TMM

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Wade Hayes, Honky Tonk in Texas - Who Saved Who – 2019/Conabor

- Wade Hayes, Old Enough To Know Better - Old Enough To Know Better – 1995/Columbia

- Ronnie Dunn, That's How I Got to Memphis - Re-Dunn – 2020/LWR LLC



Part 3:

- Flo Durelle & Brian Mallery, On The Dying Side of Love - Listen to Your Heart – 2019/M-FD

- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Dos Borrachos, Barroom Buddies – Dos Borrachos – 2019/Dos Borrachos

- Kelly Kenning, Broken Bones - What a Cowboy Was – 2010/Davis Music Group



Part 4:

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- Gabe Garcia, Country Looks Good on You - Missing – 2014/GGM

- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB

- Randy Travis, I Told You - Always & Forever – 1988/Warner Bros