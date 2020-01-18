Fred's Country w03-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 18 janvier à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 03:
Part 1:
- Josh Turner, Firecracker – Everything is Fine – 2007/MCA
- David Lewis, Country Music Therapy - Country Music Therapy – 2019/DL
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Ronnie Dunn, Amarillo by Morning - Re-Dunn – 2020/LWR LLC
Part 2:
- Triston Marez, That Was All Me - That Was All Me – 2019/TMM
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Wade Hayes, Honky Tonk in Texas - Who Saved Who – 2019/Conabor
- Wade Hayes, Old Enough To Know Better - Old Enough To Know Better – 1995/Columbia
- Ronnie Dunn, That's How I Got to Memphis - Re-Dunn – 2020/LWR LLC
Part 3:
- Flo Durelle & Brian Mallery, On The Dying Side of Love - Listen to Your Heart – 2019/M-FD
- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Dos Borrachos, Barroom Buddies – Dos Borrachos – 2019/Dos Borrachos
- Kelly Kenning, Broken Bones - What a Cowboy Was – 2010/Davis Music Group
Part 4:
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Gabe Garcia, Country Looks Good on You - Missing – 2014/GGM
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
- Randy Travis, I Told You - Always & Forever – 1988/Warner Bros
