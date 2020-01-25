Fred's Country w04-20

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 04:



Part 1:

- Gord Bamford, Postcards From Pasadena – Honkytonks And Heartaches – 2007/Royalty

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE

- Chris Moreau, Born On A Honky Tonk Night - S – 2019/Bad Gator



Part 2:

- Aaron Lewis, Burnt The Sawmill Down - State I'm In – 2019/Big Machine

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Flo Durelle & Brian Mallery, On The Dying Side of Love - Listen to Your Heart – 2019/M-FD

- Carrie Underwood Feat. Randy Travis, I Told You So - Carnival Ride – 2009/Arista



Part 3:

- Clint Black, Killin' Time (Live) – Still Killing Time – 2019/Blacktop-Thirty Tigers

- Easton Corbin, A Little More Country Than That - A Little More Country Than That -

EP – 2009/Mercury

- Jimmy Bowen, Single Down in San Antone - S – 2019/JBM

- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM

- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB



Part 4:

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Kevin Fowler, Livin' These Songs I Write - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFR

- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, 1, 2 Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia

- Martina Mcbride, (I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden - Timeless – 2005/RCA

- Grascals, Road Of Life - And Then There's This... – 2016/Mountain Home Music