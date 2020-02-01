Fred's Country w05-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 1 février à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 05:
Part 1:
- George Strait, Write This Down – Always Never the Same – 1999/MCA
- Wynn Williams, Man What A Woman - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya
- Shane Owens, Hard Luck Girl - Thankful for Country Music – 2019/Amerimonte
- Flo Durelle & Brian Mallery, On The Dying Side of Love - Listen to Your Heart – 2019/M-FD
Part 2:
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Chris Moreau, Born On A Honky Tonk Night - S – 2019/Bad Gator
- Paul Overstreet, Me And My Baby - Love is Strong – 1992/RCA
- Casey Peveto Band, Baby Whats It Gonna Be - Day by Day EP – 2020/CPB
Part 3:
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - Clay Hollis EP – 2017/CH
- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM
- Wade Hayes, Who Saved Who (Jack's Song) - Who Saved Who – 2019/Conabor
- Johnny Cash w Waylon Jennings, The Night Hank Williams Came to Town - JC is Coming to Town – 1987/Mercury
Part 4:
- Mo Pitney, Ain't Bad For A Good Ol' Boy - The Ranch - 2020/Curb
(A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack) – 2020/Lonely River
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' you, Mississippi - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE
- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 25 janvier
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w04-20
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 04: ...
-
Diffusion
samedi 18 janvier
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w03-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 11 janvier
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w02-20
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 02: ...