Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w05-20

Fred's Country w05-20

Présentée par

Fred's country

samedi 1 février à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 05:

Part 1:
- George Strait, Write This Down – Always Never the Same – 1999/MCA
- Wynn Williams, Man What A Woman - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya
- Shane Owens, Hard Luck Girl - Thankful for Country Music – 2019/Amerimonte
- Flo Durelle & Brian Mallery, On The Dying Side of Love - Listen to Your Heart – 2019/M-FD

Part 2:
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Chris Moreau, Born On A Honky Tonk Night - S – 2019/Bad Gator
- Paul Overstreet, Me And My Baby - Love is Strong – 1992/RCA
- Casey Peveto Band, Baby Whats It Gonna Be - Day by Day EP – 2020/CPB

Part 3:
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - Clay Hollis EP – 2017/CH
- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM
- Wade Hayes, Who Saved Who (Jack's Song) - Who Saved Who – 2019/Conabor
- Johnny Cash w Waylon Jennings, The Night Hank Williams Came to Town - JC is Coming to Town – 1987/Mercury

Part 4:
- Mo Pitney, Ain't Bad For A Good Ol' Boy - The Ranch - 2020/Curb
(A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack) – 2020/Lonely River
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' you, Mississippi - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE
- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country