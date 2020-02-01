Fred's Country w05-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 05:



Part 1:

- George Strait, Write This Down – Always Never the Same – 1999/MCA

- Wynn Williams, Man What A Woman - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya

- Shane Owens, Hard Luck Girl - Thankful for Country Music – 2019/Amerimonte

- Flo Durelle & Brian Mallery, On The Dying Side of Love - Listen to Your Heart – 2019/M-FD



Part 2:

- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Chris Moreau, Born On A Honky Tonk Night - S – 2019/Bad Gator

- Paul Overstreet, Me And My Baby - Love is Strong – 1992/RCA

- Casey Peveto Band, Baby Whats It Gonna Be - Day by Day EP – 2020/CPB



Part 3:

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - Clay Hollis EP – 2017/CH

- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM

- Wade Hayes, Who Saved Who (Jack's Song) - Who Saved Who – 2019/Conabor

- Johnny Cash w Waylon Jennings, The Night Hank Williams Came to Town - JC is Coming to Town – 1987/Mercury



Part 4:

- Mo Pitney, Ain't Bad For A Good Ol' Boy - The Ranch - 2020/Curb

(A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack) – 2020/Lonely River

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' you, Mississippi - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE

- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall