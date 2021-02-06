Fred's Country w05-21
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 6 février à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 05 :
since october 1983
Part 1:
- Alan Jackson, Little Man - High Mileage - 1998
- Tracy Millar, Loretta's Moonshine - I'm Not 29 No More – 2020
- Josh Abbott Band, Settle Me Down - The Highway Kind – 2020
- Jon Langston, Sunday Morning Heart - Now You Know – 2020
- Wynn Williams, Her Silhouette - Wynn Williams – 2020
Part 2:
- Jody Booth, I Feel a Jones Coming On - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019
- Dwight Yoakam , Always Late with Your Kisses - Hillbilly Deluxe - 1987
- Terry McBride, Callin' All Hearts - Rebels & Angels - 2020
- Jon Wolfe, Airport Kiss - Any Night in Texas – 2018
- Jon Wolfe, That's not very Texas of You - It All Happened in a Honky Tonk (Deluxe) – 2013
Part 3:
- Robert Ray, Come Home To You - S – 2021
- Cody Johnson & Reba McEntire, Dear Rodeo - Ain't Nothin' To It – 2019
- Triston Marez, One Day - S – 2021
- Bret Mullins, Miami My Amy - Kiss the Girl – 2020
Part 4:
- George Navarro, Lost In A Kiss - S – 2021
- Dos Borrachos, Barroom Buddies - Dos Borrachos - 2020
- Randall King, Hey Moon - Leana – 2020
- Keith Whitley, When You Say Nothing At All - Don't Close Your Eyes – 1988
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 16 janvier
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w02-21
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 9 janvier
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w01-21
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 2 janvier
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w53-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...