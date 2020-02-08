Fred's Country w06-20

Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w06-20

Fred's country

samedi 8 février à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 06:

Part 1:
- Mark Chesnutt, Oughta Miss Me by Now – Tradition Lives – 2016/Nada Dinero
- Hot Country Nights feat Travis Tritt, Pick Her Up - Asphalt – 2020/Mercury
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- George Strait, Every Little Honky Tonk Bar - Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA

Part 2:
- Wynn Williams,Tornado - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya
- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - Clay Hollis EP – 2017/CH
- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' you, Mississippi - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE
- The Dungarees, Twenty Something - Twenty Something EP – 2020/Road Angel

Part 3:
- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, Pancho & Lefty - Pancho & Lefty – 1983/Epic
- Kylie Frey, One Night in Tulsa - S – 2019/KFM

Part 4:
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM
- September Moon, You Know Who You Are - S – 2020/Katherine Brown
- Suzy Bogguss & Chet Atkins, All My Loving - Come Together,
America Salutes the Beatles – 1995/Liberty

