Fred's Country w06-21
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 13 février à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 06 :
since october 1983
Part 1:
- Billy Yates, Daddy's Radio - Country - 2003
- David Adam Byrnes, Old School - Neon Town – 2020/DABM
- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Brian Callihan, Hometown Boys - Brian Callihan - 2020/BCM
- Alison Krauss, The Lucky One - New Favorite - 2001/Rounder
Part 2:
- Josh Abbott Band, Settle Me Down - The Highway Kind – 2020
- Roo Arcus, Get 'Er Done Kinda Man - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records
- Jon Stork, If You Can Dance - Radio Cowboy – 2019/JSM
- George Strait feat Kenny Chesney, Ocean Front Property - The Cowboy Rides Away Live From AT&T Stadium – 2014/MCA
Part 3:
- Aaron Watson, Silverado Saturday Night - American Soul – 2021/Big Label
- Triston Marez, One Day - S – 2021
- Josh Turner, I'm no Stranger to the Rain - Country State of Mind – 2020/MCA
- James Dupré, City Of Single Girls - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music
- Ashley Monroe feat Blake Shelton, You Ain't Dolly (You Ain't Porter) - Like A Rose – 2013/WB
Part 4:
- Sammy Kershaw, Evangeline - Honky Tonk Boots – 20006
- Abe Mac Band, Square One - Against the Wind – 2020/ABM
- Jody Booth, I Feel a Jones Coming On - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019
- Brad Paisley, Who Needs Pictures - Who Needs Pictures – 1999/Arista
