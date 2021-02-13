Fred's Country w06-21

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 06 :

since october 1983



Part 1:

- Billy Yates, Daddy's Radio - Country - 2003

- David Adam Byrnes, Old School - Neon Town – 2020/DABM

- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Brian Callihan, Hometown Boys - Brian Callihan - 2020/BCM

- Alison Krauss, The Lucky One - New Favorite - 2001/Rounder



Part 2:

- Josh Abbott Band, Settle Me Down - The Highway Kind – 2020

- Roo Arcus, Get 'Er Done Kinda Man - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records

- Jon Stork, If You Can Dance - Radio Cowboy – 2019/JSM

- George Strait feat Kenny Chesney, Ocean Front Property - The Cowboy Rides Away Live From AT&T Stadium – 2014/MCA



Part 3:

- Aaron Watson, Silverado Saturday Night - American Soul – 2021/Big Label

- Triston Marez, One Day - S – 2021

- Josh Turner, I'm no Stranger to the Rain - Country State of Mind – 2020/MCA

- James Dupré, City Of Single Girls - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music

- Ashley Monroe feat Blake Shelton, You Ain't Dolly (You Ain't Porter) - Like A Rose – 2013/WB



Part 4:

- Sammy Kershaw, Evangeline - Honky Tonk Boots – 20006

- Abe Mac Band, Square One - Against the Wind – 2020/ABM

- Jody Booth, I Feel a Jones Coming On - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019

- Brad Paisley, Who Needs Pictures - Who Needs Pictures – 1999/Arista