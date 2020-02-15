Fred's Country w07-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 07:



Part 1:

- Clay Walker, White Palace – Clay Walker – 1993/Giant

- Danny Dillon, Our First Song - S – 2019/DDM

- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - Clay Hollis EP – 2017/CHM

- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall



Part 2:

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Hot Country Nights feat Travis Tritt, Pick Her Up - Asphalt – 2020/Mercury

- Hayden Haddock, Red Dirt Texas - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC



Part 3:

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Parker McCollum, Pretty Heart - S – 2019/UMG

- Waylon Jennings, Rainy Day Woman - The Ramblin' Man – 1974/RCA Victor



Part 4:

- Wynn Williams, Her Silhouette - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya

- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Jake Worthington, How Do You Honky Tonk - Hell of a Highway – 2015/W3 Music

- Tracy Byrd, Take It To The Bank - All American Texan – 2016/TBM