Fred's Country w08-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 08:



Part 1:

- Billy Yates, I'm A One Man Band – Only one George Jones – 2013/MOD

- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here - Born Here Live Here Die Here – 2020/Capitol



Part 2:

- Danny Dillon, Our First Song - S – 2019/DDM

- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' you, Mississippi - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE

- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall



Part 3:

- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - Clay Hollis EP – 2017/CHM

- Wynn Williams, Her Silhouette - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Alan Jackson, Dallas - Don't Rock The Jukebox – 1991/Arista

- George Strait, Easy Come, Easy Go - Easy Come, Easy Go – 1993/MCA



Part 4:

- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Carly Pearce feat Lee Brice, I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce – 2020/Big Machine

- Steve Newsome, One Good Radio - S – 2020/SNM

- Alan Doyle, It's Ok - Rough Side Out – 2020/Universal