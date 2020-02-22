Fred's Country w08-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 22 février à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 08:
Part 1:
- Billy Yates, I'm A One Man Band – Only one George Jones – 2013/MOD
- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here - Born Here Live Here Die Here – 2020/Capitol
Part 2:
- Danny Dillon, Our First Song - S – 2019/DDM
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' you, Mississippi - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE
- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall
Part 3:
- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - Clay Hollis EP – 2017/CHM
- Wynn Williams, Her Silhouette - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Alan Jackson, Dallas - Don't Rock The Jukebox – 1991/Arista
- George Strait, Easy Come, Easy Go - Easy Come, Easy Go – 1993/MCA
Part 4:
- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Carly Pearce feat Lee Brice, I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce – 2020/Big Machine
- Steve Newsome, One Good Radio - S – 2020/SNM
- Alan Doyle, It's Ok - Rough Side Out – 2020/Universal
