Fred's Country w08-21
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 27 février à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 08 :
since october 1983
Part 1:
- Alan Jackson,Thank God For The Radio - Who I Am - 1994/Arista
- Clay Walker, Need a Bar Sometimes - S – 2020/Show Dog LLC
- Josh Abbott Band, Settle Me Down - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough
- Josh Abbott Band, One More Two Step -The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough
- Randall King, Hey Moon - Leana – 2020/WB
Part 2:
- Max Flinn, If I Didn't Love You - S – 2021/MMM
- Kaitlyn Kohler, Too Many Love Songs - S – 2021/KMG
- Brooks & Dunn feat Reba McEntire, Cowgirls Don't Cry - #1s ... and Then Some – 2009/Arista
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy's Life - S – 2021/MMM
Part 3:
- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Every Damn Time – 2019/Reel
- Triston Marez, One Day - S – 2021
- Granger Smith, Buy A Boy A Baseball - Country Things – 2020/Wheelhouse
- Buck Owens vs Neal McCoy vs Charley Pride, Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone
- Curtis Grimes, Friend - S – 2021/CGM
Part 4:
- James Dupré, City Of Single Girls - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music
- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/Hayden Haddock Music,LLC
- Jake Blocker, Blue Night - I Keep Forgetting – 2020/JBM
- Clayton Shay, Signed, Another Man - S – 2021/CSM
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 13 février
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w06-21
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites From th...
-
Diffusion
samedi 6 février
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w05-21
program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 05 : ...
-
Diffusion
samedi 16 janvier
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w02-21
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...