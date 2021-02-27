Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w08-21

Fred's Country w08-21

Présentée par

Fred's country

samedi 27 février à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 08 :
since october 1983

Part 1:
- Alan Jackson,Thank God For The Radio - Who I Am - 1994/Arista
- Clay Walker, Need a Bar Sometimes - S – 2020/Show Dog LLC
- Josh Abbott Band, Settle Me Down - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough
- Josh Abbott Band, One More Two Step -The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough
- Randall King, Hey Moon - Leana – 2020/WB

Part 2:
- Max Flinn, If I Didn't Love You - S – 2021/MMM
- Kaitlyn Kohler, Too Many Love Songs - S – 2021/KMG
- Brooks & Dunn feat Reba McEntire, Cowgirls Don't Cry - #1s ... and Then Some – 2009/Arista
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy's Life - S – 2021/MMM

Part 3:
- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Every Damn Time – 2019/Reel
- Triston Marez, One Day - S – 2021
- Granger Smith, Buy A Boy A Baseball - Country Things – 2020/Wheelhouse
- Buck Owens vs Neal McCoy vs Charley Pride, Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone
- Curtis Grimes, Friend - S – 2021/CGM

Part 4:
- James Dupré, City Of Single Girls - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music
- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/Hayden Haddock Music,LLC
- Jake Blocker, Blue Night - I Keep Forgetting – 2020/JBM
- Clayton Shay, Signed, Another Man - S – 2021/CSM

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country