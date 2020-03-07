Fred's Country w10-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 10:



Part 1:

- Willie Nelson, Ramblin' Fever - Remember Me, Vol1 – 2011/R&J

- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Kix Garcia Band, She Just Ain't You - S – 2020/KGB

- Brooks & Dunn w Jon Pardi, My Next Broken Heart - Reboot – 2019/Arista



Part 2:

- Jon Wolfe, Some Ol'bar in the 90's - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - Clay Hollis EP – 2017/CHM

- Rick Trevino, City Lights - Tribute to Tradition – 1998/Columbia

- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM

- Will Banister, Easy to Love - S - 2020/WBM



Part 3:

- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM

- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB

- Kylie Frey, One Night in Tulsa - S – 2019/Cruzen Street

- Jamie Richards, Whiskeys Workin Well - S – 2019/JRM

- Anderson Elswick, Broken Man - S – 2020/AEM



Part 4:

- Jimmy Bowen, Single Down in San Antone - S – 2019/Santa Fe Records

- Mario Flores, I Only Miss Her When it Rains - S – 2019/MFM

- Tracy Lawrence w Tim McGraw & Kenny Chesney, Find Out Who Your Friends Are For The Love – 2006/Rocky Comfort

- Sam Shupak, Her Own Kind of Beautiful - Angelina – 2019/SSM