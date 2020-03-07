Fred's Country w10-20

Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w10-20

samedi 7 mars à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 10:

Part 1:
- Willie Nelson, Ramblin' Fever - Remember Me, Vol1 – 2011/R&J
- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Kix Garcia Band, She Just Ain't You - S – 2020/KGB
- Brooks & Dunn w Jon Pardi, My Next Broken Heart - Reboot – 2019/Arista

Part 2:
- Jon Wolfe, Some Ol'bar in the 90's - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - Clay Hollis EP – 2017/CHM
- Rick Trevino, City Lights - Tribute to Tradition – 1998/Columbia
- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM
- Will Banister, Easy to Love - S - 2020/WBM

Part 3:
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM
- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB
- Kylie Frey, One Night in Tulsa - S – 2019/Cruzen Street
- Jamie Richards, Whiskeys Workin Well - S – 2019/JRM
- Anderson Elswick, Broken Man - S – 2020/AEM

Part 4:
- Jimmy Bowen, Single Down in San Antone - S – 2019/Santa Fe Records
- Mario Flores, I Only Miss Her When it Rains - S – 2019/MFM
- Tracy Lawrence w Tim McGraw & Kenny Chesney, Find Out Who Your Friends Are For The Love – 2006/Rocky Comfort
- Sam Shupak, Her Own Kind of Beautiful - Angelina – 2019/SSM

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h.

