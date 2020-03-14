Fred's Country w11-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 14 mars à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 11:
Part 1:
- Mark Chesnutt, Old Flames Have New Names - Longnecks & Short Stories – 1992/MCA
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - S – 2019/Rock & Soul
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
Part 2:
- Hot Country Nights feat Travis Tritt, Pick Her Up - Asphalt – 2020/Mercury
- Travis Tritt, T-R-O-U-B-L-E - T-R-O-U-B-L-E – 1993/Warner Bros
- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Kix Garcia Band, She Just Ain't You - S – 2020/KGB
Part 3:
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM
- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM
- Tim McGraw, Welcome To The Club - Tim McGraw – 1993/Curb
- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall
- George Strait, Right or Wrong - Right or Wrong – 1983/MCA
Part 4:
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Kyle Fields, My Appalachian Lady - The Dues Are Paid – 2020/KFM
- Suzy Bogguss, Someday Soon – Aces - 1991/Capitol
- Ashley Campbell, Remembering - S – 2015/Big Machine
