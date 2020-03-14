Fred's Country w11-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 11:



Part 1:

- Mark Chesnutt, Old Flames Have New Names - Longnecks & Short Stories – 1992/MCA

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - S – 2019/Rock & Soul

- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB



Part 2:

- Hot Country Nights feat Travis Tritt, Pick Her Up - Asphalt – 2020/Mercury

- Travis Tritt, T-R-O-U-B-L-E - T-R-O-U-B-L-E – 1993/Warner Bros

- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Kix Garcia Band, She Just Ain't You - S – 2020/KGB



Part 3:

- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM

- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM

- Tim McGraw, Welcome To The Club - Tim McGraw – 1993/Curb

- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall

- George Strait, Right or Wrong - Right or Wrong – 1983/MCA



Part 4:

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Kyle Fields, My Appalachian Lady - The Dues Are Paid – 2020/KFM

- Suzy Bogguss, Someday Soon – Aces - 1991/Capitol

- Ashley Campbell, Remembering - S – 2015/Big Machine