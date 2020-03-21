Fred's Country w12-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 21 mars à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 12:
Part 1:
- Dwight Yoakam, Guitars, Cadillacs - Guitars, Cadillacs – 1986/WB-Reprise
- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - Logan Samford EP – 2020/Torrez Music
- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Brandi Behlen, Rodeo Man - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM
Part 2:
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM
- Will Banister, Easy to Love - S - 2020/WBM
- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM
- Merle Haggard, Workin' Man Blues - A Portrait of Merle Haggard – 1969/Capitol
Part 3:
- Kix Garcia Band, She Just Ain't You - S – 2020/KGB
- Shane Owens, Love Me to Death - Thankful for Country Music – 2019/Amerimonte Records
- Josh Ward, One More Shot of Whiskey - More Than I Deserve – 2018/JWM
- Brandi Behlen, Just a Little Crazy - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM
Part 4:
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM
- Ryan Broshear, Mama Shoulda Named You Moonshine - S– 2020/RB Music
- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB
- Jason Allen, I Dare You To Love - Here's to You – 2017/222 Country
- Lee Ann Womack, Montgomery To Memphis - Lee Ann Womack – 1997/Decca
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 14 mars
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w11-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 7 mars
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w10-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 22 février
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w08-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...