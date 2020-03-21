Fred's Country w12-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 12:



Part 1:

- Dwight Yoakam, Guitars, Cadillacs - Guitars, Cadillacs – 1986/WB-Reprise

- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - Logan Samford EP – 2020/Torrez Music

- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Brandi Behlen, Rodeo Man - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM



Part 2:

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM

- Will Banister, Easy to Love - S - 2020/WBM

- Jake Blocker, It's Your Turn to Cry - S – 2019/JBM

- Merle Haggard, Workin' Man Blues - A Portrait of Merle Haggard – 1969/Capitol



Part 3:

- Kix Garcia Band, She Just Ain't You - S – 2020/KGB

- Shane Owens, Love Me to Death - Thankful for Country Music – 2019/Amerimonte Records

- Josh Ward, One More Shot of Whiskey - More Than I Deserve – 2018/JWM

- Brandi Behlen, Just a Little Crazy - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM



Part 4:

- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM

- Ryan Broshear, Mama Shoulda Named You Moonshine - S– 2020/RB Music

- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB

- Jason Allen, I Dare You To Love - Here's to You – 2017/222 Country

- Lee Ann Womack, Montgomery To Memphis - Lee Ann Womack – 1997/Decca