Fred's Country w13-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 28 mars à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 13:
Part 1:
- Martina McBride, Thanks A Lot - Timeless – 1986/WB-Reprise
- Jesse Daniel, If You ain't Happy Now (You Never Will Be) - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Shane Owens, Love Me to Death - Thankful for Country Music – 2019/Amerimonte Records
- Brandi Behlen, I Feel a Heartache - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM
Part 2:
- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM
- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM
- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - Logan Samford EP – 2020/Torrez Music
- Johnny Falstaff, Lost in the City Lights - Lost in the City Lights – 2020/JFM
Part 3:
- Trace Adkins, Better Off - S – 2020/BBR Music Group
- Junior Gordon, Baby Hold On - Made in the USA – 2016/JGM
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Candice Green, Side/Fx - Side/Fx EP – 2020/CGM
Part 4:
- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Kevin Moon feat Ken Mellons, HonkyTonkTeachers - Throwback– 2015/Dirt Road
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Mary Chapin Carpenter, How Do - State of the Heart – 1989/Columbia
- Jason Allen, I Dare You To Love - Here's to You – 2017/222 Country
