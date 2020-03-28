Fred's Country w13-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 13:



Part 1:

- Martina McBride, Thanks A Lot - Timeless – 1986/WB-Reprise

- Jesse Daniel, If You ain't Happy Now (You Never Will Be) - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- Shane Owens, Love Me to Death - Thankful for Country Music – 2019/Amerimonte Records

- Brandi Behlen, I Feel a Heartache - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM



Part 2:

- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM

- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM

- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - Logan Samford EP – 2020/Torrez Music

- Johnny Falstaff, Lost in the City Lights - Lost in the City Lights – 2020/JFM



Part 3:

- Trace Adkins, Better Off - S – 2020/BBR Music Group

- Junior Gordon, Baby Hold On - Made in the USA – 2016/JGM

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Candice Green, Side/Fx - Side/Fx EP – 2020/CGM



Part 4:

- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- Kevin Moon feat Ken Mellons, HonkyTonkTeachers - Throwback– 2015/Dirt Road

- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Mary Chapin Carpenter, How Do - State of the Heart – 1989/Columbia

- Jason Allen, I Dare You To Love - Here's to You – 2017/222 Country