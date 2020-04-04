Fred's Country w14-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 4 avril à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 14:
Part 1:
- Gord Bamford & Joe Diffie, Country Junkie - Country Junkie – 2013/Cache-Sony Canada
- Tracy Byrd, Don't Take Her She's All I Got - Live at Billy Bob's Texas – 2019/Smith Music
- Dos Borrachos aka Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager, Barroom Buddies –
Dos Borrachos – 2019/Dos Borrachos
- Kevin Fowler, Livin' These Songs I Write - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFR
- Steve Newsome, One Good Radio - S – 2020/SNM
Part 2:
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM
- Josh Ward, One More Shot of Whiskey - More Than I Deserve – 2018/JWM
- Jesse Daniel, If You ain't Happy Now (You Never Will Be) - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Joe Diffie, Home - A Thousand Winding Roads – 1990/
Part 3:
- Brandi Behlen, Rodeo Man - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM
- Kendall Shaffer, Honky Tonkin' (Whoever Said It Was Easy) - – 20/JGM
- Hayden Haddock, One By One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
Part 4:
- Robert Ray, I Found You - S – 2019/RRM
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Candice Green, Side/Fx - Side/Fx EP – 2020/CGM
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
- Kenny Rogers, The Gambler - The Gambler – 1978/United Artists
