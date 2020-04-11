Fred's Country w15-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 11 avril à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 15:
Part 1:
- Easton Corbin, A Little More Country Than That - Easton Corbin – 2010/Mercury
- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSM
- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM
- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
Part 2:
- Wynn Williams, Her Silhouette - Wynn Williams – 2019/WWM
- John Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Rodeo Clown - Hold My Beer, Vol 2 – 2020
- Hayden Haddock, Still Dancin' - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Merle Haggard, Mama Tried - Mama Tried – 1968/Capitol
Part 3:
- Will Banister, Easy to Love - S - 2020/WBM
- Jason Allen, I Dare You To Love - Here's to You – 2017/222 Country
- John Anderson, I'm Still Hangin' On - Years – 2020/Easy Eye Sound
- Gretchen Wilson, Redneck Woman - Here For the Party – 2004/Epic Nashville
- Toby Keith, What's up Cuz - S – 2020/Show Dog Nashville
Part 4:
- Terry Melanson, Only You - Terry Melanson – 2019/Distribution Plages
- Mark Chesnutt, Your Love Is a Miracle - Too Cold at Home – 1991/MCA
- Brian Mallery, Heroes - S – 2020/BM
- Brandi Behlen, Rodeo Man - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM
