Fred's Country w15-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 15:



Part 1:

- Easton Corbin, A Little More Country Than That - Easton Corbin – 2010/Mercury

- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSM

- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM

- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records



Part 2:

- Wynn Williams, Her Silhouette - Wynn Williams – 2019/WWM

- John Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Rodeo Clown - Hold My Beer, Vol 2 – 2020

- Hayden Haddock, Still Dancin' - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Merle Haggard, Mama Tried - Mama Tried – 1968/Capitol



Part 3:

- Will Banister, Easy to Love - S - 2020/WBM

- Jason Allen, I Dare You To Love - Here's to You – 2017/222 Country

- John Anderson, I'm Still Hangin' On - Years – 2020/Easy Eye Sound

- Gretchen Wilson, Redneck Woman - Here For the Party – 2004/Epic Nashville

- Toby Keith, What's up Cuz - S – 2020/Show Dog Nashville



Part 4:

- Terry Melanson, Only You - Terry Melanson – 2019/Distribution Plages

- Mark Chesnutt, Your Love Is a Miracle - Too Cold at Home – 1991/MCA

- Brian Mallery, Heroes - S – 2020/BM

- Brandi Behlen, Rodeo Man - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM