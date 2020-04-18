Fred's Country w16-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

program Fred's Country 2020 w # 16:



Part 1:

- Randy Travis, Mind Your Own Business - Influence Vol. 2 The Man I Am – 2014/Warner Bros

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Rodeo Clown - Hold My Beer, Vol 2 – 2020

- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted



Part 2:

- Brian Mallery, Heroes - S – 2020/BM

- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- Trace Adkins, Better Off - S – 2020/BBR Music Group

- Joe Diffie, Bigger Than The Beatles - Life's So Funny – 1995/Epic



Part 3:

- Hersell Golden, Just to Prove to You - S - 2020/HGM

- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex

- Brandi Behlen, Rodeo Man - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM

- Derryl Dodd, Let Me Hold You Tonight - S – 2020/Little Red Truck



Part 4:

- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Hot Country Nights feat Travis Tritt, Pick Her Up - Asphalt – 2020/Mercury

- Clay Walker, She's Likes It in the Morning - Long Live the Cowboy – 2019/Maven

- Korey Rose & Asthon Shepherd, Rockin' Years - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM