Fred's Country w16-20

Présentée par

Fred's country

samedi 18 avril à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 16:

Part 1:
- Randy Travis, Mind Your Own Business - Influence Vol. 2 The Man I Am – 2014/Warner Bros
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Rodeo Clown - Hold My Beer, Vol 2 – 2020
- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted

Part 2:
- Brian Mallery, Heroes - S – 2020/BM
- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Trace Adkins, Better Off - S – 2020/BBR Music Group
- Joe Diffie, Bigger Than The Beatles - Life's So Funny – 1995/Epic

Part 3:
- Hersell Golden, Just to Prove to You - S - 2020/HGM
- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex
- Brandi Behlen, Rodeo Man - Brendi Behlem EP – 2020/BBM
- Derryl Dodd, Let Me Hold You Tonight - S – 2020/Little Red Truck

Part 4:
- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Hot Country Nights feat Travis Tritt, Pick Her Up - Asphalt – 2020/Mercury
- Clay Walker, She's Likes It in the Morning - Long Live the Cowboy – 2019/Maven
- Korey Rose & Asthon Shepherd, Rockin' Years - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country